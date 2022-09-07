Rolland Lindgren

Kearney resident, 87

KEARNEY — Rolland E. Lindgren, 87, of Kearney, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Linda Lou Knipping will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Military honors will be provided at graveside by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 and also 1 hour prior to services on Saturday all at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the National Alzheimer's Association or First United Methodist Church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.