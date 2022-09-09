Rolland Lindgren

Kearney resident, 87

KEARNEY — Rolland E. Lindgren, 87, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Linda Lou Knipping will officiate, and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Military honors will be provided at graveside by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and also one hour prior to services on Saturday, all at the funeral home.

——

Rolland “Rollie” E. Lindgren was born on July 19, 1935, in Kearney to Russell K. and Anna L. (Benson) Lindgren. He attended Axtell High School and graduated in 1953. He attended Kearney State College after high school.

He married Donna W. Hofstetter on June 12, 1955, in Kearney, and the couple made their home in Kearney. Rollie served his country as a career member of the United States Air Force, first during the Vietnam War and later at various Air Force bases in the United States and Canada. After the service, he worked in Kearney as a Community Service Officer. Rollie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. He was also a member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association and the Kearney V.F.W. Post #759.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Kearney; daughter, Kristy and Jeff LeClair of Norton, Kansas; sister, Lois (Carl) Martin of Garland, Texas; nieces, Laura Martin and Johanna (Nathan) Dill; daughter-in- law, Lona Lindgren of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Kyle (Samara) Lindgren of Dallas, Texas, Roxanne (Wil) Boyce of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Brendan (Lexi) Lindgren of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and three great-grandchildren, Abram Boyce, Brody Boyce and Carter Lindgren; along with other extended family and friends.

Rollie was preceded in death by his parents, Russell K. and Anna L. (Benson) Lindgren; Roy Creffield and step mom, Opal; and son, Dr. Rory Lindgren.

Memorials are suggested to the National Alzheimer's Association or First United Methodist Church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.