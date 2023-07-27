Roger Slack

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY - Roger D. Slack, 72, of Kearney passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Gibbon Baptist Church with Pastor Taylor Shippy officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Roger was born January 20, 1951 in Kearney, Nebraska to Donald and Berniece (Smith) Slack. He was raised in Gibbon where he was a 1969 graduate of Gibbon High School. He later attended Kearney State College where he played football his freshman year. In 1971, Roger would leave school to take over the family trucking company. On June 16, 1973, Roger was united in marriage to Debra Christensen at the Gibbon Baptist Church in Gibbon, NE. To this union four children were blessed.

Roger was an active member of the Gibbon Baptist Church serving as a trustee and on many committees. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and going to coffee with the guys. Most of all, Roger loved going to Husker games and attending his grandchildren's numerous events.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra Slack of Kearney; children, Cristopher (JaLena) Slack of Seward, Michael (Kerri) Slack of Gibbon, Patrick (Jennifer) Slack of Kearney and Peggy (Jordan) Schmidt of Round Rock, TX; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynn (Janet) Slack of Gibbon, Ramona Kay (Dan) Webster of Gibbon and Beverly (Chris) Tolbert of Oklahoma City, OK; aunt, Betty Slack of Logan, UT; brother-in-law, Brian (Brenda) Christensen of Victoria, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Gerald and Janice Christensen.