Roger Renken

Bertrand resident, 78

BERTRAND - A memorial service for Roger L. Renken will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield, Nebraska, with Mr. Joe Wilken officiating. An inurnment will be held at a later date, at the Hope Lutheran Cemetery.

Roger LeRoy Renken, 78 years of age, of Bertrand, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his farm in Gosper County. Roger was born on October 8, 1944, in Lexington, Nebraska, the third of six children born to Freddie and Doris A. (Holmquist) Renken. He received his education and graduated from Bertrand High School in 1962. He pursued higher education from Milford Community College and received a degree in automotive repair.

Following his education, Roger began his career at D & T Body Shop and then Strong's Body Shop. In 1972, he moved to Bertrand and owned and operated his own shop, Roger's Auto Shop. He also found time to farm on the side.

On March 6, 1965, Roger was united in marriage to Rosemary Sundquist at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege and this union was blessed with four children: Richard, Royce, Robert, and Rayan. The family made their home in Bertrand.

He enjoyed farming, haying, deer hunting, fishing, and attending his children's and later his grandchildren's activities. Roger was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and later transferred his membership to Hope Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Bertrand Fire and Rescue Squad.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Renken; a brother, Raymond Renken; a granddaughter, Danika Alyn Moore; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Hilma (Olson) Sundquist; sister-in-law, LaVonna Van Matre; and brother-in-law, LeRoy Sundquist.

He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife, Rosemary Renken of Bertrand; his sons: Royce Renken; and Robert Renken and his wife, Jennifer, all of Bertrand; one daughter, Rayan Moore and her husband, Jeff of North Platte, Nebraska; nine grandsons: Dustin (Josh), Tigh, Noah, Dawson, Lucas, Eli, Rylan, Dylan (Marissa), and Dayne; one daughter-in-law, Annette Rhea and her husband, William Rhea, III of Arlington, Nebraska; his siblings: Marlene Dahlgren and her husband, Gary; Darlene Samuelson and her husband, Allen, all of Bertrand; Randall Renken and his wife, Sandy of Fort Morgan, Colorado; and Judy Long and her husband, Gaylord of Holdrege; two sisters-in-law: Janet Renken of rural Bertrand; and Dora Mae Sundquist of Holdrege; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial book signing will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church with the family greeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A memorial can be made in Roger's honor and is kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.