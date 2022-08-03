Roger Ramos

Kearney resident, 55

OGALLALA — Roger David Ramos, 55, of Kearney, died Friday, July 22, 2022.

Memorial Mass was Friday at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala, with Father Bryan Ernest as Celebrant.

Internment with Military Honors was at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Prairie Hills Funeral Home Ogallala was in charge of arrangements.

——

Roger was born Oct. 5, 1966, in Ogallala to Theodore and Gloria (Ortega) Ramos. He graduated from Ogallala high school.

Roger entered the United States Army On May 15, 1986. He faithfully continued to serve his country through National Guard service for the next 20 years. Following his retirement from the service, Roger entered culinary school, inspired by his love of great food. Most recently, he had been working at North Shore Marina located on the Harlan County Reservoir, Republican City.

Roger had a great sense of humor and was proud to have served his country. He enjoyed the time he spent with his fraternity siblings and good friends. Roger enjoyed his time working in the kitchen at North Shore and always appreciated a good meal with good company.

Survivors include his two sisters, Debbie Medrano, and her children, Juan and Eloisa Medrano; and Maria Gloria Ramos, and her children, Marita Avio and Vida Celestine Sanchez; along with many other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Theodore Ramos, Jr.

A memorial has been established in his memory for later designation by the family.

Visit prairiehillsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.