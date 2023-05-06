Roger Brandt, age 92, of Kearney, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Memorial service information will be provided at a future date. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family of Roger Brandt, P.O. Box 2082, Kearney, NE 68848. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Peterson Senior Activity Center, the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, and Live On Nebraska organ and tissue donation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Roger was born on October 17, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Harry A. and Neva E. Brandt. He graduated from high school in Fairbanks, AK where he met his wife, Miriam E. Eubank. They were married on May 17, 1952. He had four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He graduated from college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1969 majoring in mathematics and did post-secondary studies in computer science. He worked as a college security officer and in the registrar's office at UNK. In his retirement, he was a rancher on Charnell Ranch until his death.

He was known for his sense of humor, sweet disposition, and caring personality. He was a loving father, a faithful husband, and incredibly honest.

He is survived by his children, Nina Baker, James Brandt, David Brandt, and Mark Brandt; his grandchildren, Moira Baker, Chelsea Baker, Sadie Brandt, Aubrey Patocka, Colby Brandt, Jessica Brandt, and Zane Brandt; and his great-grandchildren, Aiden Brandt, Adalyn Patocka, Cooper Patocka, and August Brandt.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother, Robert Brandt.