Roger Albers

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Roger Eugene Albers of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.OSRFH.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Roger was born at the Albers homestead on Christmas Day, 1942 to Fred and Zelma (Sjostedt) Albers in Callaway, NE. He was raised in Callaway, NE where he received his education at Callaway Public Schools.

In January 1965, Roger, along with Charles Staton, his lifelong friend, joined the Army. He spent much of his service time in Frankfurt, Germany and earned a National defense service medal as an expert rifleman. He was honorably discharged in January 1967.

He then met and married Linda Jean Krings of Lexington, NE in Yankton, S.D. As a result of the marriage, a family was created, including daughters Lisa, Pamela, Amy, and Christina. In 1976, the union led the family to Elm Creek, NE where Roger enjoyed the small town community life. Roger spent several years working at New Holland in Lexington. When the plant closed, he temporarily worked at the Alfalfa Mill in Lexington, NE until he became employed at Caldwell's in Kearney, now known as Chief Industries.

After retirement, Roger enjoyed driving the RYDE bus at the Good Samaritan Hospital, University of Nebraska at Kearney football games as well as picking up individuals and taking them to their destinations.

Roger's greatest joys were attending all of his daughter's events, especially sporting events, where his big voice could always be picked out of a crowd. Roger loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his girls target shooting, fishing, and camping, often times with the girls' friends in tow. Then fall would come and you can bet he would be watching HIS team, the Huskers! In the evenings and in between all of the kids' activities. Roger enjoyed his quiet time reading his Bible, as well as gathering knowledge from various other religious based books.

Roger is survived by daughters Lisa Campbell of Shelton; Pamela Albers, Amy Albers-Morris, and Christina Albers, all of Kearney. Grand-daughters include Tricia (Joey) Haun of Crestview, FL; Sara (Taylor) Hall of Shelton and Grandson Josh Morris of Grand Island. His Great-grand children include Audrina and Zeke Hall of Shelton; Kierstin, Adeline, and Marley Haun of Crestview, FL.; niece Benita Liberski of Yutan, NE; nephew Tim Huerta of Kearney; great nieces Amanda Huerta and Amelia Huerta of Kearney, and Allison Liberski of Omaha; cousins Barb Mason and Zelpha Mason of Lincoln; John (Mary) Mason of Bennington, NE; and lifelong friends Charles (Joanne) Staton and family of Cozad, NE.

Roger was preceeded in death by his parents; brother Donald Albers and sister-in-law Margie Albers; sister Helen Huerta and brother-in-law Manuel Huerta; grandson Aaron Albers and special cousin Walter Mason.