Rodney Weeth

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY - Rodney G. Weeth, age 85, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Rodney's wishes were for no services. He'll be laid to rest at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department or the Curtis Nebraska Fire Department and Rescue. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rodney George Weeth was born May 16, 1938 to Elmer and Helen (Mowinkel) Weeth at Gretna, Nebraska. He graduated from Gretna High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Ann Taylor, on June 16, 1956, and to this union Scott Louis and Joan Marie were born.

Rodney served in many capacities in his time here. He was a loved and ornery husband and father with a soft spot for grandkids and scottish terriers. He was a great friend to many and an expert conversationalist. He served on the Papio-Creek NRD for many years, was on the Gretna School Board, the Nebraska Cattlemen's Association, the Zoning Board in Frontier County, and more recently the president of the Lavista at Lighthouse Point Condo Association in Kearney.

With his son he built cattle and hog feeding operations in Gretna until moving west to Moorefield in 1992 with dreams of a larger cattle feeding operation there, which he then doubled in later years.

He is survived by: his wife Margaret (Taylor) Weeth; son Scott (Ellana) Weeth; son-in-law Dennis (Denise) True; brother-in-law Bill (Joyce) Heger; sister-in-law Judy (Larry) Klabunde; granddaughters Trisha Weeth, Adrienne Widick, Christina (Jason) Rayburn, and Kendra (Shawn) Bonini; grandsons Cory Weeth and Jared True; 11 great grandchildren and one on the way; and three great-great grandchildren.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helen (Mowinkel) Weeth; grandparents Louis and Cecilia (Heuck) Weeth; daughter Joan (Weeth) True; granddaughters Lynn and Katlyn True; and grandson in-law Jeremy Widick.