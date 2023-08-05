Rodney Swanson

Overton resident, 87

OVERTON - Rodney Ray Swanson, 87, of rural Overton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Rod was born September 10, 1935, in Lexington, NE to Kenneth and Evelyn (Young) Swanson. He was an only child and lived in Gosper County until he was 4 years old. They moved to Dawson County where he went to grade school at District 7 and District 21.

Rod participated in 4-H and was honored with trips to Chicago and Washington, D.C. He was also the state public speaking champion in 1951. He graduated from Overton High School in 1953 and participated in football, basketball and track. Rod joined the National Guard in 1953 during the Korean War and served until 1961. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and was discharged as Sergeant First Class.

He attended UNL for 2 years where he was a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity and block & bridle club. He was a champion sheep showman in 1954.

Rod married Patricia Lauby on September 3, 1958. The union was blessed with 5 children, Kevin, Kristi, Daniel, Bryce and Brooke. Rod started farming in 1961 and enjoyed expanding his farm with his boys. They were some of the first to irrigate with center pivots.

He has been a member of the Trinity Lutheran church in Lexington since 1993. He served on the board of directors and was chairman of congress, as well as serving on the elders committee. Rod was the president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association in 1986-1987. He was also on the National Corn development foundation, Lexington co-op board and Farm Bureau board. His family received the Farm Family of the Year in 2000, given by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce. He sold products for Pioneer Seed for 25 years.

On January 27, 1996, Rod married Shirley Hoos. Rod's passion was collecting precision toy tractors. He also enjoyed driving around on his John Deere Gator admiring the farm he and his family built. Rod's biggest joy in life was being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had an undying love for his faith and his family. That love was obvious during each heartbreaking loss of two sons, Dan (1986) and Bryce (2022), whom he undoubtedly is enjoying a reunion with alongside our Lord and Savior. Rod never knew a stranger. His big heart and generous personality will live on forever.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Kevin (Kelly) Swanson of Overton, Kristi Shafer of Overton, Brooke Kohnen of Kearney, and daughter-in-law Leah Swanson of Eddyville. Grandchildren: Taylor (Kelley) Swanson, Jessica Shafer, Jared Shafer, Joel (Bailee) Shafer, Tara Swanson, Stacy Swanson, Kinzy (Brent) Carmody, Baley (Cooper) Davenport, Claire Sorrell, and Lauren Sorrell. Great-grandchildren: Ansley Swanson, Carson Hageman, Saige Swanson, Addison, Maxton and Hutchinson Carmody, Trux and Traylin Davenport, as well as many extended family and farming friends.

Rod is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and two sons, Dan and Bryce.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website at http:/www.tlclex.org.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Overton Cemetery in Overton, Nebraska.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Cemetery, Overton Fire Department, or to your local Humane Society.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.