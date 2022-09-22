Rodney Mays

Kirkwood, Washington resident, 78

KIRKWOOD — Rodney K Mays, 78, of Kirkwood, Washington died Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Kirkland, Washington.

A memorial service was held on Aug. 26, 2022, in Bothell, Washington, at Canyon Hills Community Church with Rev. Jeff Geise Officiating.

Rodney K. Mays was born May 3, 1944, in Kearney to Clifford and Elizabeth Mays. Rod graduated from Kearney High School in 1962.

His career was spent in “materials” as production scheduler, subcontract buyer and purchasing manager. He worked for companies such as Hewlett-Packard, General Dynamics and Northwest Manufacturing. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his wife and family whom he cherished and adored. He will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Katherine (Banning) Mays; one son, Michael James Mays; three grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany and Justin Mays all of Washington; one sister, Connie Mays of Kearney and two brothers, Larry Mays of Kearney and Jerry Mays of Moshi, Africa; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra Lynn Mays; his parents, Clifford and Elizabeth Mays; and a half-brother, Wayne Stroup.