Rodney Ray Dorothy

Pleasanton resident, 64

KEARNEY - Rodney Ray Dorothy, 64, of Pleasanton, died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney. Pastor Jeff Nielsen will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery near Ravenna at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Make a Wish Foundation or the Rainbow House in Omaha. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Rod was born on October 24, 1958 to Ray and Betty (Burkholder) Dorothy in Kearney. He attended Pleasanton High School and graduated with the class of 1977. He married Teresa M. Muegerl on May 22, 1982 in Las Vegas. Rod was a fifth-generation farmer south of Pleasanton and worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block in Kearney for over 32 years. He enjoyed nature photography as well as spending time with family.

Surviving relatives include his children, Jon Dorothy (Sara Yager) of Pleasanton, Stephanie (Nathan) Earl of Wood River, NE, Samantha (Anthony) Halsted of Pleasanton, April (Austin) Nielsen of Loup City, Kira Dorothy of Pleasanton; his grandchildren Chloe, Landon, Mykell, Hayden, Addison, Abegail, Lennix, Ava, and Archer; his significant other, Heidi LaClair, and shared special bond with nephew Patrick Bruning.

Rod was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa, son, Alex, and his parents.