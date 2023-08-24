KEARNEY - Rodney Ray Dorothy, 64, of Pleasanton, died on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Countryside Christian Church in Kearney. Pastor Jeff Nielsen will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery near Ravenna, NE at 1:30 p.m.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Make a Wish Foundation or the Rainbow House in Omaha. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.