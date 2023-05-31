Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rochelle Lea Morris

Vero Beach, Fla., 53

DARR - Rochelle Lea Morris (Krell), 53, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Sunday May 28, 2023 at their Darr Ranch, in Dawson County Nebraska.

Rochelle, daughter of Bob and Sherry Krell, was born November 10, 1969, in Kearney, Nebraska, where she graduated from Kearney High School. Rochelle attended college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and later received her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. Rochelle taught first grade at Park Elementary School in Kearney for 12 wonderful years! It was while in Kearney that Rochelle met the love of her life Scott D. Morris.

Rochelle and Scott married October 24, 2014 after which they relocated to Vero Beach, Florida. They were avid travelers and dedicated bicyclers averaging 4,000 miles per year.

Together, Rochelle and Scott enjoyed Scott's children Ryan and Autumn and their five grandchildren as well as Rochelle's Niece and Nephew Carli and Codey Krell of Kearney.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Morris of Vero Beach, FL; her Mother Sherry Krell of Kearney; Brother Cobey of Kearney; Ryan Morris and his three children: Harrison, Jack and Leafie May all of Kearney; Autumn Wright and her husband Zach and their two children Sloan and Ophelia of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Nephew Codey Krell and Niece Carli Krell both of Kearney; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

One thing was certain, Rochelle was a cowgirl at heart and nobody was more proud of their Nebraska heritage than Rochelle. “My ancestors are all at Sod Town Cemetery,” she used to fondly remind people. Rochelle had an enormous heart and an infectious laugh that blessed all those around her. Teaching was in her family for generations, so it was no surprise her love of the classroom; she was always there for the students most in need.

Rochelle was a hard worker with an exceptional amount of energy and curiosity when meeting someone or something new. From driving throughout the country as Scott's Co-Pilot in numerous Car Rally's, to the endless games of Gin Rummy played during their many special dinners together, she was always ready for fun. She especially cherished her time watching her Niece Carli and Nephew Codey grow and couldn't be any prouder to be called their Auntie Rochelle. What Rochelle also revered was her dear Grandmothers Milly and Eva whom she grew up spending time with on weekends and holidays. One of her brother Cobey's fondest memories of Rochelle was playing the Ranger Rick Concentration card game as kids, specifically when the “Prairie Chicken” card was pulled. The pure hilarity and joy of the Prairie Chicken carried forth even later into her life, as for her birthday one year, her only request from Scott was to go to “The Prairie Chicken Festival” per the suggestion of Jane Goodall whom Rochelle had recently met at the Rowe Sanctuary. This led to Rochelle's deep love for the Burwell, NE area and especially the Calamus Outfitters where her love of Nature and curiosity could expand over tens of thousands of acres of prairie, which she deeply adored. Rochelle will truly be missed.