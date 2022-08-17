Robin “Rob” Hollertz

Kearney resident, 59

HOLDREGE — Rob Hollertz, 59, of Kearney died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his brother's home in Holdrege.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Fridhem Lutheran Church in Funk with Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

An inurnment will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ragan at a later time.

Memorial Book Signing will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

——

Rob was born on July 30, 1963, in Holdrege, the youngest of five children born to LaMonte and Norma Jean (Harman) Hollertz. Rob was active with the Boy Scouts for many years. He attended public schools in Holdrege and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1982. He pursued higher education from Hastings Tech.

On July 11, 1987, Rob married Terisa Tilson. This union was blessed with three children, Kaylie, Ethan, and Trenda. The family made their home on a farm north of Holdrege. Rob worked for Don and Rogene Harris, who became very important people in his life. He owned and operated Rob's Super Shine in Holdrege, and worked at Allmand Brothers for a total of 27 years, where he made many lifelong friendships.

Rob enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including his love for animals and his pets. He loved everything loud, fast, and with wheels. If it moved or needed fixed, you can bet he had a huge smile on his face. He loved snowmobiling, skiing, mowing, camping, and attending tractor pulls and drag races. If you tried to talk to him, you could tell he loved things loud because he always asked, “what ?”. He was proud of his three kids and made sure to tell them as much as he could. Rob was a man with a big heart, was caring and kind. He was sentimental and saved many special items from his kid's childhood. He was a collector of many things, but loved to collect anything Chevy and model cars. Rob loved his grandkids and enjoyed watching them grow. To them, he was PaPa Rob.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege and was past sexton of the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Survivors include his three children, Kaylie Soneson and her husband, Ethan of rural Funk, Ethan Hollertz and his wife, Ashley of West Valley City, Utah, and Trenda Jones and her husband, Cpt. Alex “Indy” Jones of Niceville, Florida; eight grandchildren, Clay and Maisie Soneson, Kirra, Kellen, Cole, Dean and Easton Hollertz, and Baylor Jones; Rob's significant other, Cindy McNiel of Kearney; his step-mother, Jo Hollertz of Grand Island and her family; his siblings, Al Hollertz of rural Holdrege, Kevin Hollertz of Huntley, Tom Smith and his wife, Dedra of Lincoln, Jeff Smith of Holdrege, Sue (Hollertz) Robinson of Bloomington and Karen Buettner of rural Holdrege; many nieces, nephews; friends; and extended family members.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Lana Hollertz; and many extended family members.

A memorial has been established in Rob's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.