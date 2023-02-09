Roberta Hinton

Pueblo, Colorado resident, 90

PUEBLO, COLORADO - Roberta J. Hinton, 90, of Pueblo, Colorado formerly of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on Friday February 3, 2023, at the University Park Care Center, Pueblo, Colorado.

She was born on December 17, 1932, to James Thomas Sr. and Gladys (Reitz) Utterback in a log house in Gosper County, Nebraska.

She married Glenn Hinton on June 9, 1957 in Orafino, Nebraska. On April 23, 2011, he preceded her in death.

Those left to celebrate her life is daughter Becki Hinton (Terry Way) of Pueblo West, Colorado, grandsons Derek & Hunter, sister Sara Mae Walker of North Platte, Nebraska, sister-in-law Joyce Utterback, brother-in-law Lloyd Pfeiffer, both of Arapahoe.

Viewing and visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5 PM till 7 PM at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St., Arapahoe, Nebraska.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the Arapahoe Methodist Church, of Arapahoe, Nebraska with Pastor Joel Rathbun, officiating.

Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Livestreaming of the service will be provided on “Arapahoe Methodist Church” Facebook page.

Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com