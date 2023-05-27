Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Robert Smith

Gibbon resident, 81

GRAND ISLAND – Robert Smith, 81 of Gibbon passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Emerald Care Center Lakeview in Grand Island, NE. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Church in Gibbon with Pastor Jean-Marc Mutwale officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023 at the church.

Robert E. Smith was born July 19, 1941 to Horace (Hod) and Evelyn (Torske) Smith in Gibbon, Nebraska at his Granny Smith's house. He was raised on the family homestead south of Gibbon. He attended District 3 Country School and graduated from Gibbon High School in 1959.

In August 1961 he married Patricia Bailey. To this union three sons were born; Jeffrey, Bradley, and David. The couple divorced in 1977.

On January 6, 1979 Rob married Teresa (Terri) Lange Carter. On March 15, 1983 he adopted Terri's daughter, Amy. To this marriage, they were blessed with another daughter, Molly.

Rob worked at the Gibbon Feed Mill, was a substitute mail carrier for the post office, was a dealer for Archer Oil for over 40 years, and a dealer for various seed companies. His love and passion was always farming. He farmed the Smith Homestead for over 60 years plus many other properties in the Gibbon area. Rob was also a leader for the Gibbon 4-H Livestock Club and chairman of the Gibbon-Shelton Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. His gift of gab was an asset for these achievements.

Rob loved the outdoors. He always had a large garden where he planted more than he ever needed and gave many vegetables away to family and friends. He loved hunting waterfowl on the Platte, deer hunting and enjoyed many elk hunting trips with friends. He loved telling stories to family and friends about his adventures.

He was proud of his family and treasured his children and grandchildren. He loved hearing about their careers and had great pride in all their accomplishments.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Terri; his five children: Jeff of Gibbon, Brad (Kelly) of Liberty Township, OH, David of Kearney, Amy (Scott) Danielson of Gibbon, Molly of Gibbon; his grandchildren, Grady of Lincoln, Tyler (Billie) of Texas, Logan (Sydney), Blake, Jake of Ohio, David Smith, Shyla (Kane) Dobish of Gibbon, Leah (Jordan) Stall of Franklin, Rachel (Auston) Tagtmeyer of Hawaii and Adriel Smith of Gibbon; great-grandchildren, Baylor and Oliver of Texas, and Hadley of Gibbon; a sister Florence (Flossie) Lienemann of Gibbon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Evelyn Smith and brother-in-law Darlo Lienemann.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.