Robert ‘Scott' Denzin

Kearney resident, 74

KEARNEY - Robert “Scott” Denzin, 74 of Kearney passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home in Kearney. Scott's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life is planned on Friday, March 31, 2023 where the family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to ARC, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project or to Boys Town in Omaha. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Scott was born December 18, 1948 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Dale F. and Gladys (Hergott) Denzin. He received his education from Wood River, graduating with the class of 1967. Scott went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1971.

On Sept. 9, 1969, Scott was united in marriage to Diana Marie Krolikowski in Wood River. To this union four children were blessed. The couple later divorced.

Scott began his teaching career at Pleasanton High School where he was also the assistant basketball coach. The couple later moved to Lexington where he continued teaching. Scott then began working at Sixth Street Food in Lexington for several years and also became a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was active in the Tootsie Roll drive. As well as a member of ARC and very involved with Honey Sunday. In 1992 the family moved to Kearney where Scott worked at U-Save as the Manager of the Meat Department until his retirement in 2013.

Scott enjoyed spending time at the lake and was an avid sports fan. He had a passion for the game of golf. He enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to attend the Master's Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Scott especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various events. He took great pride in being Grandpa and “Papa Scott.”

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Amy Denzin of Grand Island, Melissa (Christian) Schluntz of Huntley, Jay (Rochelle) Denzin of Firth and James Denzin of Omaha; grandchildren, Dustin (Jenna) Schluntz, Janae, Nathan and Alexa Schluntz, Mason, Theran, Cade and Makynna Denzin, Aryanna and JJ Denzin; great grandchildren, Ezekiel and Natalie; significant other, Barb Gullion of Kearney; sisters, Mary Ann Poore of Cozad and Linda O'Brien of Hastings; as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law.