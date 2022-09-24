Robert Strong

Newman Grove resident, 76

NORFOLK — Robert Perry Strong, 76, of Newman Grove died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove with Rev. Chris Phelps officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #73 of Newman Grove.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Survivors include his two sons, Jeremy (Mandy) Strong of Kearney and Brian Strong of Kearney; granddaughter, Cecelia Strong of Kearney; sisters, Cindy (Dan) Aase of Newman Grove and Robertta (Dale) Bender of Humphrey; and brothers, Richard Strong of Norfolk, Wayne (Kim) Strong of Gencoe, Minnesota, and Timothy (Kathy) Strong of Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

