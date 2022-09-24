 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Perry Strong

  • 0

Robert Strong

Newman Grove resident, 76

NORFOLK — Robert Perry Strong, 76, of Newman Grove died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove with Rev. Chris Phelps officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #73 of Newman Grove.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Survivors include his two sons, Jeremy (Mandy) Strong of Kearney and Brian Strong of Kearney; granddaughter, Cecelia Strong of Kearney; sisters, Cindy (Dan) Aase of Newman Grove and Robertta (Dale) Bender of Humphrey; and brothers, Richard Strong of Norfolk, Wayne (Kim) Strong of Gencoe, Minnesota, and Timothy (Kathy) Strong of Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Visit levanderfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News