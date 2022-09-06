Robert Farquhar

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Robert M. Farquhar, 90, of Kearney died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. John's Good Samaritan Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with Father Paul Colling officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Funeral Home. In honor of Bob's preferred mode of dress, flannel /casual attire is acceptable and encouraged.

Internment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

——

Robert Maurice Farquhar was born July 1, 1932, in Hinsdale, Illinois to Jerry and Fern (Holte) Farquhar. He was raised in Woodruff, Wisconsin where he graduated from Woodruff High School. He bravely served our country in Korea as a Ranger in the US Army.

On March 1, 1957, Bob married Betty Lizer. He was a longtime employee of Baldwin Filters, serving as Plant Manager for many years.

Robert loved the outdoors and spent much time fishing and hunting. He was a member of AA and had celebrated 25 years of sobriety.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Farquhar of Kearney; children, John (Darlene) Luther of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Gary (Wilma) Luther of Grand Island, Mitch (Lori) Farquhar of Elm Creek, Rob (Margaret) Farquhar of Springfield, Missouri, Richard Farquhar of Kearney, Beth (Joe) Hogan of Standish, Maine and Greg (Shannon) Farquhar of Springfield, Missouri; numerous grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; as well as extended family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Fern and J.A. Baldwin; son, Jeff Farquhar, and daughter-in-law Jane Farquhar.

The family would like express their gratitude for the loving care provided by Kinship Point, Heartprints and the Kearney Medical Community as a whole. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr Brent Bauer of the Mayo Clinic and Laurie DeHaan.

Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Shelter of Kearney.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.