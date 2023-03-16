Robert Larson

Kearney resident, 97

KEARNEY - Robert L. Larson, 97, of Kearney, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney. Private services with inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kearney Cemetery. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Robert was born August 1, 1923 in Minden to Arthur and Helen (Slusser) Larsen. Robert graduated from Lebanon High School in 1943. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and served during World War II as a Seabee until his discharge in 1946.

Robert married Donna Maeder on August 30, 1950 in Kearney. He was a Professor of Speech Communications and Broadcasting at Kearney State College (UNK). After retiring he drove for the Nebraska State Patrol Motor Assist Program.

Robert enjoyed his sports cars, riding motorcycles and flying planes.

Robert is survived by his son Eric and Rhonda Larson; grandsons, Austin and Kaile Larson and their children Peyton and Kaleb Larson; Anthony and Heidi Larson and their children Jaxson and Ryker Larson all of Kearney.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Donna Larson.