Robert T. Corder

Kearney resident, 55

OMAHA - Robert T. Corder, 55, of Kearney, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial service and a celebration of life for Robert will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney, Nebraska with Pastor Larry Brown officiating.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

He leaves to celebrate his life: his soulmate, Tonia Butler of Kearney; sister, Deb Wohlers (Randy) of Holdrege; brother, Jessie Murphy and his special friend, Jennifer Lakey, of Kearney; children he raised as if they were his own: Mandy Root and fiancé, Cameron Swearingen of Kearney; Matthew Root (Brittany) of Kearney; nieces: Nicole Clements of Holdrege; Keziah Murphy of Kearney; great-nephew, Mason Clements of Holdrege; along with a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Robbie's honor and will be designated at a later date.