Robert Burns

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY — Robert H. Burns, 82, of Kearney passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Fairmont to Roy and Marian (Loomis) Burns.

Bob was united in marriage to Rilda Feikert on July 14, 1968.

Survivors include his wife, Rilda Burns of Kearney; son, Brian Burns of Elm Creek; sister, Bonnie of North Carolina; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.