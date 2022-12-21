Robert "Bobby" Weindorff

Robert Weindorff

Kearney resident, 47

KEARNEY — Robert “Bobby” Joseph Weindorff, 47, unexpectedly passed away on December 10th, 2022.

Bobby was born on May 26, 1975 to Elizabeth Kelley and Bobby Neelon in Omaha, Nebraska. Bobby graduated from Kearney High School in 1993. Bobby then continued on to receiving his associates degree in business management from Kaplan University. Bobby worked with Ticketmaster and various other companies within the IT, and networking fields. Bobby was very tech savvy and enjoyed working on computers, gaming systems, and things of the sort. Bobby also loved sports. In his school-age years, he was involved in multiple sports including football and soccer. Bobby's infectious laugh, sense of humor and his strong intellect are just a few of the amazing qualities that his many friends and his family will always remember.

Bobby was married for 15 years to LaDonna Journey, which resulted in his two youngest children, Trevon Weindorff and Mateja Weindorff.

Bobby was proceeded in death by his father, Bobby Jo Neelon and grandparents, all of Omaha. As well as various aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Kelley, brother, Geary Weindorff, and children, Cassie Cook, Dayton Burton, Trevon Weindorff, and Mateja Weindorff. As well as three grandchildren, JosLynn Burton, Camden Journey, and Keoni O'Brien.

Services will be at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln, NE on December 29th at 2 p.m. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the GoFundMe to provide Bobby with a memorial in Kearney, Nebraska. https://gofund.me/a0927dc1