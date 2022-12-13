 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Wagner Jr.

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY — Robert “Bob” Edward Wagner, Jr., 85, of Kearney, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home Chapel in Kearney with Pastor Kirwin Stewart and Chaplain Michael Koenig officiating. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

