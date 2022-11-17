Robert ‘Bob' Travis

Grand Island resident, 78

GRAND ISLAND — Robert “Bob” L. Travis, 78, of Grand Island died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor Tim Barone will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Amherst Chapter of the FFA, care of the family.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.