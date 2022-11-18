Robert ‘Bob' Travis

Grand Island resident, 78

GRAND ISLAND — Robert “Bob” L. Travis, 78, of Grand Island died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor Tim Barone will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Bob was born on June 17, 1944, in Kearney to Paul and Elsie (Koch) Travis. He attended Amherst High School and graduated with the class of 1962.

Bob married Gloria (Abels) on July 12, 1964 and together they were blessed with four children. Bob was involved in the farming community for the majority of his working life, most recently operating a grain hauling business. In addition to his farming, Bob also worked at Gibbon Pack and Eaton Corporation. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling throughout Nebraska and Colorado and viewing the countryside. Bob was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Nelson of LaVista, Jodi (Mark) Willats of Scottsbluff, Bobbi (Keith) Bond of Belton, Misssouri; son, Todd (Ahren)Travis of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Nelson, Kyra, Erin (Ryan) and Shae Willats, Blake Bond, and Colton and Peyton Travis; sisters, Julie (Dave) Axmann of Kearney and Peggy Jacobs of Lakewood, Colorado; sister-in-law, Sue Travis of Papillion; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Byron Travis; and brother-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Jacobs.

Memorials are suggested to the Amherst Chapter of the FFA, in care of the family.

