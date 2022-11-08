Robert 'Bob' Tintsman

Robert Tintsman

Omaha resident, 70

OMAHA — Robert C. ‘Bob' Tinstman, 70, Of Omaha, died Oct. 20, 2022.

Bob will be laid to rest in Fairbury with his mother and father.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home 2414 H Street Fairbury.

Burial will follow services at Fairbury Cemetery, 56924 PWF Road.

Robert C. Tinstman Robert (Bob) Tinstman was born Dec. 6, 1951, to Allen and Janet (Mitchell) Tinstman in Fairbury,. He grew up in Fairbury but lived most of his life in Kearney where he also worked at the University.

Survivors include his nieces Sarah (Tinstman) Brusegaard and husband Paul of Herman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William; and sister-in-Law Norma (Schmidt).

Memorials will go to Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska in lieu of flowers.

Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.