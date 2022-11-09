Robert, ‘Bob' Keim

Lexington resident, 73

LEXINGTON — Robert “Bob” D. Keim, 73, of Lexington died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in his home.

A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

A memorial book signing with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington at a later date.

Bob was born on March 31, 1949, in Orleans to Max L. Keim and Ardith (Johnson) Keim.

On May 25, 1968, he married Jeanne Beavers.

Bob married Jo Anderson Burmood on Oct. 31, 1980.

Survivors include his wife, Jo; his children, Roger Keim, Gina Albus, Cassi Mossburgh, Bobby Keim and Jennifer Grummert; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.