Robert 'Bob' Ingram

‘Bob' Ingram

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Robert “Bob” Calvin Ingram died on Aug. 5, 2022 at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Hutchins Funeral home in Franklin with Kent Ingram officiating. Inurnment with military rites will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. Suggested memorials are First United Methodist Church of Kearney or the Kearney Symphony Orchestra.

Robert “Bob” Calvin Ingram was born at home on March 1, 1930 in Franklin to Calvin C. Ingram and Ardess (Yates) Ingram. He was the second of three boys born to that family. His early years were spent in Franklin. This was during the Great Depression and his family moved frequently, first to Callaway in 1936, to Scottsbluff in 1937 and then to Rushville in 1938. His parents had purchased a dairy in Rushville.

Bob graduated from Franklin High School in May 1948. He participated in band and orchestra, was an excellent trumpet player, studied Latin and participated in football, basketball and track. In the fall of 1948 after graduating from high school Bob enrolled in college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated in June 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Law. He was a member of ROTC and in August 1953 he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and served in the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was a paratrooper, as Bob said, “jumped out of airplanes.” He was discharged in May 1955 as a first lieutenant and returned to school at the University of Nebraska and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in June 1957.

Initially Bob worked for the Prudential Insurance Co. selling group insurance. It appears he went to Hartford, Connecticut, for training then to Omaha and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He then moved to Detroit, Michigan, where he sold insurance for Alexander and Alexander and eventually worked for the Detroit Insurance Agency. He finally went to work for United Solar Ovonic, LLC, better known as Uni-Solar, where he was responsible for developing and managing benefit packages. He spent a great deal of his adult life in Michigan in the Detroit area and finally in Grosse Pointe Woods.

On June 10, 1976 Bob married Margaret Schulte in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. They later divorced. There were no children born to this marriage.

Bob enjoyed traveling, especially ocean cruises, classical music and photography and his cat Billie.

His parents and his brother William (Bill) preceded him in death. Survivors include his brother Jerry and his wife Sharon of Kearney, nephews Jime and wife Connie of Norfolk, Andy and wife Wendy of Fort Myers, Florida, Scott of Bloomington, Mike and his wife Helen of Franklin, Danny and his wife Michelle of Kearney and Kent and his wife Chastity of Franklin; cousins Cindy Siefert of Franklin, Carol O'Connell and her husband Danny of Holdrege, Betty Long of Franklin, Shirley Joyce of Omaha, Gordon Bush of Riverton and several nieces and nephews.