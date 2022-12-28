Robert “Bob” Grassmeyer

Kearney resident, 71

KEARNEY — Robert L. Grassmeyer, 71 of Kearney died Friday, December 23, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 30, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Riverdale Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Bob was born July 2, 1951 in Kearney, NE to Charles and Audrey (Roeder) Grassmeyer. He joined the United States Army, serving his country in Vietnam. In November of 1996, Bob was united in marriage to Linda Geiger in Kearney, NE.

Bob was a great mechanic and body man. He was capable of building, rebuilding or repairing anything mechanical, mostly for automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats and over the road diesel tractors. He could build a house or knock it down. Concrete, site preparation, framing, roofing, siding, plumbing, window and door installation were all within Bob's capabilities. He was also a body man, working with metal, paint, fiberglass and other composite materials. He could weld, machine parts, shape metal and operate all forms of equipment, large and small. His talents seemed endless, and no project was too large or too small for him. He would build and design at the same time, a rare talent, indeed.

Fishing and spending with his wife Linda were his favorite past times.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda; son, Michael Geiger; brother, Larry Grassmeyer. He is survived by his nephews, Troy and Gary Grassmeyer and Jeremy Fisher.