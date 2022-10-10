Robert ‘Bob' Ekberg

Holdrege resident, 92

HOLDREGE — Robert Lee “Bob” Ekberg, 92, of Holdrege died on Oct. 6, 2022, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege.

A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Rev. Daren Popple officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Bob was born on the farm near Alma on Nov. 30, 1929 to Frank and Veda (Cady) Ekberg.

on Sept. 6, 1953, he married Alta May Epping. In 2021 she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Jim (Trudy) Ekberg of Funk; daughter, Susan Cramer of Holdrege; daughter, Jane Gaffney of Lincoln; brother, Don Ekberg, of Holdrege; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.