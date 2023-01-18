Robert “Bing” Walz

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Robert “Bing” M. Walz, 94, of Kearney passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home at Kinship Pointe in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. James with a Christian Wake Service following at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln with military honors graveside.

Memorials are suggested to the Hartington Veterans Memorial.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.