Robert “Bing” Walz

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — Robert “Bing” M. Walz, 94, of Kearney passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home at Kinship Pointe in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. James with a Christian Wake Service following at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln with military honors graveside.

Robert Mark “Bing” Walz was born on September 21, 1928 in Hartington, NE to parents George and Marie (Smith) Walz. He grew up in Hartington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Navy in October 1948. He served in the Korean War where he was a Gunner's Mate on the U.S.S. Saint Paul, a heavy cruiser. After his honorable discharge in October 1952, he moved to Sioux City, Iowa where he graduated from radiology school at St. Vincent's Hospital School of X-Ray. He worked as a Service Technician for General Electric installing radiological equipment across the state of Nebraska.

Bing married his wife, Joann Lavon Craig on September 19, 1959. They moved to Lincoln a few years later where they would raise their two children, Brenda Ann and Mark Thomas. He retired from GE in 1988 after 31 years with the company. In 2017, he moved to Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney where he made many new friendships and enjoyed his independent lifestyle.

Bing was an Eagle Scout and proud Navy veteran. He considered his service to our country a great honor, and was active in the U.S.S. Saint Paul CA-73 Association, the American Legion Post 0003, and the VFW Post 131.

He was a member at St. John's Catholic Church in Lincoln and attended St. James Catholic Church after his move to Kearney.

He enjoyed going to auctions and collecting treasures, attending his grandkids' activities, making his famous salsa and pretzel mix, and reminiscing with his fellow sailors at his ship reunions.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brenda (Steve) Kahle of Kearney; son, Mark (Rita) Walz of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Abby (Bob) Green of Colorado Springs, CO, Ben (Salena) Kahle of Colby, KS, Ethan (Clare) Walz of Evanston, IL, Amanda (Murphy) Huebner of Fort Collins, CO, Anna (Jared) Nightingale of Lincoln, and Riley (fiancée, Brooklyn) Kahle of Lincoln; and five great-grandchildren, Sam, Max, Will, and Leo Green, and Emmett Kahle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joann; parents; brother, Richard (Duke) Walz; sister, Patricia Berglund; and two infant siblings, Paul and Barbara.

Memorials are suggested to the Hartington Veterans' Memorial (P.O. Box 882, Hartington, NE 68739) or the U.S.S. Saint Paul CA-73 Association (673 Potomac Station Ave, Box 513, Leesburg, VA 20176).

