Robert Beck

Bertrand resident, 87

BERTRAND — Robert Douglas Beck, 87, of Bertrand, Nebraska, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Bertrand Nursing Home.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Military honors will be provided by the North Platte American Legion in conjunction with the United States Air Navy Honors Team.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing, the evening prior to the service. The family is honoring Robert's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Robert was born on January 18, 1935, in Oconto, Nebraska. He was raised by Ike and Peg Vollmer.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Tammy Beck.

He is survived by a host of cousins and many friends.