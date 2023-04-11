A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita C. Kresser will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans, Nebraska with Father Maurice Current as Concelebrant. Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Orleans.

Rita Catherine Kresser, 85 years of age, of Alma, Nebraska, passed away, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma. Rita was born in Minden, Nebraska on December 13, 1937, the youngest of three children, born to Thomas and Margaret (Merryman) Cavanaugh. She received her education from Minden Public School through the eighth grade and graduated from Kearney High School, with the class of 1955.

On June 16, 1956, Rita was united in marriage to Larry L. Kresser at the Catholic Church in Minden, and to this union, four children were born: Clotene, Dennis, Laura, and John. Immediately following their wedding, the couple moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where Larry was stationed at Fort Carson. While Larry was serving overseas, Rita returned to Minden. Following Larry's honorable discharge, the family moved to Orleans.

Rita enjoyed painting, sewing, and making ceramics. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Jaycees, Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority, Sweet Adaline's Barber Shop Choir, and St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was active in the choir.

Besides her husband and parents, Rita was presided in death by her brothers: Robert “Tom” Cavanaugh and his wife, Anita; and Lawrence Cavanaugh and his wife, Delores; one brother-in-law, Cletus Kresser; one grandson-in-law, Kevin McMurray; and one nephew, Joe Kresser.

Rita is survived by her four children: Clotene Bose and her husband, Craig of Orleans; Dennis Kresser and his wife, Heidi of Omaha, Nebraska; Laura Dake and her husband, James of Orleans; and John Kresser and his wife, Linda of Juniata, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren: Jason (Kelsi) Bose; Danielle McMurray; Lindsay Warren; Rachel Kresser; Jeremiah Kresser; Terence (Michelle) Dake; Ethan (fiancé Brittany Reeg) Dake; Chane (Michaele) Clark; Trent (Mandi) Clark; Rachel (Jade) Ballard; 14 great-grandchildren: Connor Bose; Easton Bose; Matthew Warren; Broch Warren; Chase Warren; Cullen Dake; Henley Dake; Gunner Dake; Shawn Clark; Nikkole McDaniel; Emma Clark; Owen Clark; Tice Yost; Zoe Yost; three great-great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Reece, and Navy Lancaster; sister-in-law, Ruth Kresser of Kearney, Nebraska; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans, Nebraska.

A memorial has been established in Rita's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.