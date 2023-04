Rita C. Kresser

Alma resident, 85

Rita C. Kresser, 85, of Alma, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma.

Funeral service is pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

A full obituary will appear in a following newspaper publication.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.