Riley Royle

Riley is survived by his loving daughter Bonnie (Michaella Olson) of Broken Bow, Fiancé Makaila Robertson, children Ezekiel, Berkeley and Stella of Monroe, father Dan Royle (Maggie) stepsister, Jasmin of Oconto, mother Capalou Reef of Fort Morgan CO, grandparents; Shelley Mager (Gary) of Broken Bow, Danny Royle (Sue) of Centerville SD, and Elmer Reef (Michele) of Padroni CO. Roggie Reef of Fort Morgan CO, brothers; Kyle Royle (Jessi), children Colby, Wyatt, Ellie of David City, Trent Royle, son Daniel. Uncle; Dave Royle of Broken Bow; aunts; Jill Schmitz (Henry) of Greeley CO, Carrie Royle of Denver CO, Cortney Stewart (Jason) of Fort Morgan CO, Sabrina Reef of Fort Morgan CO., and a host of cousins.