Rick Leibert

Sargent resident, 65

OMAHA — Rick Leibert, 65 of Sargent, NE passed away January 13, 2023, at the UNMC in Omaha, NE.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Sargent.

A visitation will take place on Thursday morning 9:00 am to service time.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Richard “Rick” Ray Leibert was born to Darrell and Shirley (Wells) Leibert in Sargent, NE on February 20, 1957.

In 1984 Rick and Rosemary Smolik were married.

Rick is survived by his wife Rosemary of Sargent, son Eric (Sarah) Leibert of Berwyn, grandchildren Damian Hill, Shasta and Miah Handley, Ryder, Eric, and Victor Leibert, Trinity Bruha, Izaiah Frye, and Estelle Leibert, brothers Tim (Terri) Leibert, and Terry (Terese) Leibert, sister-in-law Linda Leibert, brother-in-law John Smolik, aunts Conni Bomberger, Gaylean (Clifford) Olson, and Vicki (Chuck) McCarty, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.