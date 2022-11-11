 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Sargent

  • 0
Richard Sargent

Richard Sargent

El Paso, Texas resident, 88

Richard E. Sargent, 88, of El Paso, died peacefully, with his wife, Socorro, by his side, on Oct. 23, 2022.

Honoring Richard's wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will host a celebration of his life in the spring.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was born on June 20, 1934, in Indianola to Willard and Luella Sargent.

He married Socorro Muller on Sept. 29, 1973.

Survivors include his wife, Socorro; and family across Arizona, California, Texas, and Nebraska, including Sal, Sonia, and Jair Ateca; Sandra Ateca; Alex Sargent and Alyse Mervosh; and Tim and Dot Stump.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News