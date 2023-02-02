Richard “Rick” Dunbar

Eustis resident, 74

KEARNEY — Richard (Rick) Bruce Dunbar of Eustis, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE at the age of 74 years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathy Gundell officiating.

Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, family will be present.

Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.