 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard "Rick" Coons

  • 0
Richard "Rick" Coons

Richard “Rick” Coons

Kearney resident, 64

HASTINGS — Richard D. “Rick” Coons, 64, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Callaway, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Rick's wish for cremation. Burial will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard was born on May 17, 1958, in Whitesburg, Kentucky to Gerald and Janette (Waltz) Coons.

Survivors include his brothers, Ronald Coons of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Randall “Bowser” Coons of Callaway.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News