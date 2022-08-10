Richard “Rick” Coons

Kearney resident, 64

HASTINGS — Richard D. “Rick” Coons, 64, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Callaway, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Rick's wish for cremation. Burial will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard was born on May 17, 1958, in Whitesburg, Kentucky to Gerald and Janette (Waltz) Coons.

Survivors include his brothers, Ronald Coons of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Randall “Bowser” Coons of Callaway.