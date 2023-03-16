Richard Lutjeharms

Alma resident, 75

OMAHA - A memorial service for Richard G. Lutjeharms will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska with Pastor Seong Lee officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Alma Cemetery.

Richard Glenn Lutjeharms, 75 years of age, of Alma, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Richard was born on August 27, 1947, in Holdrege, Nebraska, the second of three children, to Glenn and Marie (Gehrig) Lutjeharms. He was raised on the family farm near Republican City. Richard attended Republican City Public School and graduated with the class of 1965. He pursued higher education at Kearney State College where he received a bachelor's degree in Education. While attending college he was a member of the Kearney State College basketball team.

Following his education, Richard began teaching at Stamford and Republican City Public Schools. Upon the sudden death of his father Glenn, he returned home to work on the family farm.

On August 1, 1970, Richard was united in marriage to Janet Schumann at the First United Methodist Church in Hastings, Nebraska, and their marriage of over 52 years was blessed with two daughters: Tonda and Kami. Richard enjoyed planning several trips and activities for family and friends to enjoy, including trips on the train, ski trips, and making sure holidays were full of family memories that will be cherished for years to come.

One of the greatest blessings of his life is his granddaughter Brittyn Ranee Frasier. Brittyn loved her “Cawpa” and couldn't wait to be by his side. Brittyn and Cawpa shared a special bond and he enjoyed spending time with her. They enjoyed playing basketball together and doing many activities on the farm. Brittyn remembers a quote her Cawpa told her one day, “Life is a game, just like Monopoly, and you learn how to play it.”

Richard was a great friend and mentor. He was always seeing and wanting the best for people. Richard never knew a stranger and would go out of his way to help when help was needed.

Richard was a trained and certified fireman, EMT, and rescue diver. He was active on the Republican City School Board, CPI Board, Alma City Golf Board, FSA Board, Teammates Mentor, and many other organizations. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Republican City.

Richard had a love for sports, he enjoyed watching basketball, football, baseball, and golf. He was a high school basketball referee with his brother Wayne Lutjeharms and played for many years on Republican City's town team and “The Island” slow-pitch softball team.

Later in life, Richard enjoyed golfing at various golf courses. He was known to never turn down an opportunity to golf. He would take daily trips to the farm to check his and Brittyn's cattle.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne Lutjeharms; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Lois Schumann; and niece Kimberly Dawn Schippert.

Richard is survived by his wife, Janet Lutjeharms of Alma; two daughters: Tonda Ross and her husband, Rod of Republican City; and Kami Frasier and her husband, Dusty of Republican City; one granddaughter Brittyn Ranee Frasier; his sister, Phyllis Lutjeharms and her companion, George Parker of Phillipsburg, Kansas; two sisters-in-law: Vicki (Bradley) Lutjeharms of Lincoln, Nebraska; Julie (Schumann) Schippert and her husband, Richard of Republican City; nieces and nephews: Traci Eckles; Mark Lutjeharms and his wife, Julie; Kelli Colon and her husband, Mick; Christopher Schippert; Nichole Shaver and her husband, Jeff; eight great-nieces and nephews: Luke and Maddux Eckles; Abby and Hayley Lutjeharms; Jalyn and Kyndal Colon; and Meredith and Ellie Shaver; along with other family and friends.

A memorial book signing will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

A memorial has been established in Richard's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.