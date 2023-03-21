Richard ‘Rick' Kroll

Kearney resident, 69

KEARNEY - Richard “Rick” Kroll, 69 of Kearney passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Private family services will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Rick was born March 26, 1953 in Denison, Iowa to Wilbur and Ruby (Treft) Kroll. He received his education from Grand Island Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1971. Rick later attended UNL and Kearney State College. On September 15, 1978, Rick was united in marriage to Janie Shepker. He owned and operated a lawn service for many years. Rick also drove bus for Kearney Public Schools for 25 years.

He enjoyed taking care of his many plants and spending time with his grandchildren. Rick was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janie Kroll of Kearney; children, Benjamin (Lillie) Kroll of Hastings and Amber (Justin) King of Riverton, WY; 9 grandchildren; sister, Joyce Barkie of Bismarck, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters-in-law.