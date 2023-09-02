Richard Kirschner

Wood River resident, 68

WOOD RIVER - Richard D. Kirschner, 68, of Wood River died on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Richard D. Kirschner was born on February 10, 1955, in Grand Island, NE to Charles and Lois Kirschner. He grew up in Pleasanton, NE and after graduating he attended Hastings CCC and obtained his associates degree in business. Richard had various jobs until 1996 when he started with Fairbanks Irrigation in Wood River. In 2000 he became co-owner with Mike Smith until his retirement in 2020.

He enjoyed his family, friends, fishing, and work. His sarcastic sense of humor could always put a smile on anyone's face. His gifts of generosity, ability to listen, and lending a helping hand were some of his greatest qualities.

Richard is survived by his children: Rachelle Kirschner and Ryan Kirschner; grandchildren: Brayden, Bella, Kinley, and Conner; brothers and sisters: David (Judy) Kirschner, Robert (Connie) Kirschner, Pam (Lee) Rockefeller, and Patricia (Marty) Petska.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.