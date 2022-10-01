Richard Jurgens
Holdrege resident, 89
HOLDREGE — Richard J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege.
Arrangements are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
