Richard “Joe” Rayburn

Gibbon resident, 76

GIBBON - Richard "Joe" Rayburn, 76, of Gibbon, NE passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Gibbon Faith United Methodist Church.

Burial with military honors will follow in the Gibbon Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, February 9th at the church.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.