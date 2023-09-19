Richard Helvey

Johnson Lake resident, 77

KEARNEY - Richard Helvey, 77, of Johnson Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Richard (Dick) Dennis Helvey was born December 13, 1945, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Wilbur and Adelaide (Naviaux) Helvey. He married Carol Jean White from Ulysses, Nebraska on June 12, 1970, at the Kearney State College Campus Newman Center. They were the parents of Dori Anne, Jason Thaine, and Carmen Elizabeth.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Adelaide; mother-in-law, Anita (Cordes) White; father-in-law, Morris White; younger brother, Al; brother-in-law, Con Ogden; and brother-in-law, Don White.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Jean of Johnson Lake; daughter, Dori Moomey and her husband, Travis, of Kearney; son, Dr. Jason Helvey and his wife, Sarah, of Omaha; daughter Carmen Pleskac and her husband, Steven, of Fremont; sister, Marjorie Ogden of Littleton, CO; and his grandchildren: Hallett and his wife, Sophie Moomey, Phillip Moomey, Jillian Moomey, Camille Moomey, Marigold Helvey, Marley Helvey, Wesley Pleskac, Lucia Pleskac, Jaxon Pleskac, Derek Pleskac, and Rosalie Pleskac. He is also survived by a niece, Laurie; nephew, Brett; aunt, Sr. Mary Helena Naviaux; and many other dear relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 22, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating. Mass will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Facebook page. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com