Richard Tyma

Litchfield resident, 77

BURWELL — Richard Frank Tyma, 77, of Litchfield died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Community Memorial Healthcare in Burwell.

Funeral services will be led by Brent Wilson at the Litchfield Christian Church in Litchfield on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Litchfield Cemetery. A luncheon fellowship will follow.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

——

Richard was born to Emil and Agnes (Kusek) Tyma in Loup City, on Sept. 5, 1945. He spent his childhood on the family farm north of Loup City. The building of Sherman Dam forced them from the farm. They moved to St. Michael, where Richard made many fond memories playing sports as a Boelus Bear.

Upon graduation in 1963, Richard was drafted into the army. After his military service, he returned to help his dad on the farm. He later worked in Grand Island putting up billboards then doing carpentry work in Cairo.

Richard married Judy Johnson on April 4, 1970. They lived in Cairo before moving to a farm north of Cairo. They raised their three children, Gina Marie, Kristy Ann, and Lee Emil on farms around Litchfield before moving into town in 1986.

Richard continued to enjoy raising horses, going to auctions, and “wheeling and dealing” in vehicles. He never knew a stranger and could visit with anyone.

He was devastated by the death of his son, Lee, in 1999. His joy returned as he became “Papa T” with the birth of his five granddaughters. He enjoyed teasing, playing and following their activities.

Richard moved into CMH in April of 2021 as he battled Alzheimer's disease.

Survivors include his daughters, Gina Baldwin and Kris Tyma, as well as his granddaughters, Macy and Amber Baldwin, and Leslie, Autumn and Hannah Hickey, all of Cairo; brother-in-law, Glenn Sawyer; sister-in-law; Ruth Tyma; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Agnes Tyma; his son, Lee Tyma; and his siblings, Carole Oseka, Emil Tyma and Marilyn Sawyer.

Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.