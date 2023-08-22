Richard Fox

Broken Bow resident, 89

BROKEN BOW - Richard Burnett Fox was born April 10, 1934, to Lawrence and Mildred (Loy) Fox at Ansley, NE.

Richard married Ann Carstensen in Seattle on June 23, 1957. They Had been married for 59 years she passed away. They were blessed with 6 children born over a span of 18 years. Their oldest son Brian died in a horse accident.

Richard is survived by five children, 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They are children Terrill Spencer (Gary Koyen) of Louisville, CO, Penny (Gordon) Goodman of Broken Bow, Stuart (Cindy) Fox of Broken Bow, Barry (Jenny) Fox of Broken Bow, and Jaimee (Joel) Bailey of Ansley; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Tashina (James) Golden and children Alexi, Quinn, Beau, Samantha and Gabe; Nikkia Spencer (fiancé Jason Matulka) and children Brecken and Easton; Trey Spencer, Mitch Spencer, Jacy (Dillon) Thoman; Spencer (Chesany) Goodman and daughter Palmer; Cassidy (Justin) Miller and children Beckett, Madalynn and Tripp; Kate Fox (fiancé Preston Decker), Emily (Jared) Kahnk and Brian Fox; Carsten, Austin and Hadyn Fox; and Alyssa, Tycen, Luke, Kiera, Kyler and Hayes Bailey; sisters: Vivian Burns, Linda Hinkle and Joanne (Gale) Millsap, along with many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; son Brian; parents Lawrence and Mildred; brother Ival Conger; and brothers-in-law Jeff Burns and Nelson Hinkle.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Nebraska One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow. The service will be lived streamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Custer County Foundation in care of the Richard and Ann Fox Scholarship. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday with family greeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary, whixh is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.