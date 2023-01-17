Richard Fowler

Lincoln resident, 79

LINCOLN — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Richard Mervin Fowler, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 79.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Callaway Community Church in Callaway.

Graveside service with burial will be in the Balsora Cemetery near Arcadia, NE at 3:00 pm.

A visitation will take place Friday morning the 20th of January at 10:00 am to service time at the Callaway Community Church.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Richard was born on August 4, 1943, in Broken Bow, Nebraska to John Mervin and Evelyn Margaret (Smith) Fowler.

Richard married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Rhoades on July 14, 1963.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce Rhoades Fowler, daughter Precious Joy Blowers (Mark) of Lincoln; son Emmitt Richard Fowler (Jane) of Little Rock, AR; sister Caroline Ritchey (Dennis) Ponca; brother Larry Fowler (Diane) of Riverside, CA; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Claude Rhoades of Callaway; Walter (Marilyn) Rhoades of Brewster; Madeline McFate of Callaway; Marion (Merrial) Rhoades of Thedford; Patricia (Terry) Cone of Burwell; Twelve beloved grandchildren and spouses; ten great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.